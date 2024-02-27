Parole for nearly all Louisiana prisoners close to extinction

A Louisiana Senate committee approved a bill Monday that would abolish parole except for those sentenced to life sentences as juveniles. It would mark an extreme reversal from bipartisan laws legislators approved seven years ago that created more pathways to early release from prison.

The Louisiana Senate Committee on Judiciary C approved House Bill 9 by Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, that would make Louisiana the 17th state that does not offer parole. Her bill was advanced on a 4-1 vote, with Republicans all in approval.

Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner, stands at the podium in the House Chamber to speak on her bill.

The federal criminal justice system also does not offer discretionary parole.

The committee rejected an amendment to the bill from Senate President Pro Tempore Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge. who sought to preserve parole for domestic abuse survivors incarcerated for harming their abusers. Republican Sen. Valarie Hodges of Denham Springs joined Barrow in supporting the amendment.

Barrow’s amendment came after testimony from victims’ advocates who said parole is one of the limited opportunities that people incarcerated under ambiguous circumstances can seek remedy.

“Parole is one of the few ways that the context of abuse, domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault survivors can be taken into consideration,” said Katie Hunter-Lowrey, an organizer with Louisiana Survivors for Reform , a victims’ advocacy group.

Hunter-Lowrey criticized the multi-million dollar price tag on Villio’s proposal, arguing every dollar Louisiana puts toward incarceration is money not spent on victim services.

“I say every dollar not spent on incarceration creates more victims,” Villio shot back in her closing statement.

Louisiana invested millions in victim services from savings gained from a package of criminal justice laws enacted in 2017 that reduced the state’s prison population.

The committee also advanced Villio’s House Bill 10, which would limit credit earned for good behavior in prison and requires incarcerated people to serve 85% of their sentence, minus up to 360 days of additional good time earned. It cleared the committee in a 5-1 vote with Republicans prevailing.

— The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized.

