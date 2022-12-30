Parole violation warrant leads to new charges

Dec. 29—Cumberland County sheriff's deputies, armed with an out-of-state parole violation warrant, arrested a Linary area man who now faces new drug and weapon charges in addition to the parole violation charge.

Jamie Lee Greenwood, 48, 600 block of Lige Rd., which is located off Old Hwy. 28, was target of a parole violation warrant from Georgia.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Investigators Kobe Cox, Jon Wirey and Lucas Turner traveled to the address to serve the warrant on Dec. 15.

Wirey wrote in his report that he was familiar with the residence having accompanied Tennessee Department of Corrections probation officers during compliance checks.

When deputies knocked on the front door, they received no response from inside and waited about 20 minutes until finding a garage door open.

Greenwood was found in the upstairs of the residence and taken into custody without incident.

During a safety search of the house, officers located a loaded .12-gauge shotgun that had been reported stolen in Fentress County.

Also found in the residence was a small bag of a substance investigators identified as meth. It was found on a kitchen counter.

In addition to the parole violation from Georgia, Greenwood now faces charges in Cumberland County of simple possession of meth and felon in possession of a firearm.

Bond on the parole violation is set at $300,000 and bond on the new charges is $23,000. Greenwood will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court at a later date to answer to the new charges.

