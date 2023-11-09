Paroled father and son from North Jersey indicted in Jersey Shore house-flipping scam

TRENTON - A father and son from North Jersey, both recently paroled from prison, have been indicted in what authorities are calling a $2.5 million "fix-and-flip" investment scam involving four homes in Ship Bottom, Stafford and Surf City.

A state grand jury handed up the indictment against George Bussanich Sr., 65, of Park Ridge and George Bussanich Jr., 44, of Upper Saddle River, charging the men with conspiracy, theft and money laundering.

Both men were convicted in an earlier money laundering scheme and sentenced in September 2020, the father to 10 years in prison and the son to eight years. Both were ordered to pay restitution of $1.9 million.

The son was paroled in September 2021 and the father in July 2022, according to the state Department of Corrections.

George Bussanich Jr., has been charged in an indictment along with his father of conspiracy, theft and money laundering.

In the recent case, the two men are accused of deceiving victims into believing they were financing the purchase, renovation and resale of two properties in Ship Bottom, one in the Manahawkin section of Stafford and one in Surf City, state Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement Monday.

The alleged scheme ran from August 2018 to March 2020, Platkin said. They were initially charged along with George Bussanich Sr.’s daughter, Melanie Whitney, in February 2021.

Whitney has already pleaded guilty in the case to theft by deception and is awaiting sentencing, Platkin said.

Whitney duped two investors into putting money into residential properties that she said could be purchased, renovated and sold for a profit, Platkin said.

Mortgage lenders provided more financing to purchase and renovate the homes based on the expected increase in property value.

The father and son, whose roles in the scheme were kept from the victims, diverted the money, laundered it through bank accounts and corporate entities they owned and used it for personal expenses, the indictment charges.

The son also stands accused of submitting phony loan applications to a lender to finance the real estate scam.

Attorney information for the defendants was not available.

