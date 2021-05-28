Paroled murderer charged with kidnapping, rape in Norwich

May 28—A Norwich man who spent nearly four decades in prison for killing a teenager was arrested on charges of assault, kidnapping and attempted rape Wednesday, May 26.

Stephen Dale Pierce, 66, was charged with first-degree attempted rape, second-degree kidnapping, third-degree assault, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person.

A Norwich grocery store employee called 911 at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday after a woman came in seeking refuge from a physical attack, according to Detective Sgt. Reuben Roach.

The woman, who is physically and mentally disabled, was familiar with Pierce but not personally close with him, according to Roach. She told detectives that Pierce, who works as a driver for a local business, picked her up and took her to a parking lot, where he "sexually attacked" her.

After the attack, Pierce kept driving, Roach said, and the woman was able to escape from the vehicle in the parking lot of the grocery store from which 911 was called.

She was taken to Chenango Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries, Roach said, declining to comment on the severity. After she identified Pierce as her attacker, he was contacted by police through his employer and reported to the Norwich Police Station.

"I wouldn't say he turned himself in," Roach said. "I think he was just there to see what was going on."

Pierce was convicted of felony murder in the course of attempted rape and first-degree manslaughter in the 1974 murder of Norwich 16-year-old Wendy Cooper.

Cooper's sister, who still lives in Norwich, told The Daily Star in 2013 that the teenager was picked up by Pierce, then 19, while walking home from school on June 5. He drove her to his mother's property in Plymouth, where he bludgeoned her to death with a rock after removing her clothing.

Cooper's naked badly decomposed body was found in a station wagon owned by Pierce's mother nearly three months later. He explained under later questioning that he began hitting her with the rock in an effort to silence her screams.

Pierce admitted to attempted rape, but was never charged with sexual assault, her sister said.

Pierce was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, according to court records. He was granted lifetime parole in 2013 and released from Otisville Correctional Facility in Orange County.

Roach said Pierce was released from parole a few years ago for good behavior.

Pierce was arraigned in Norwich City Court and sent to the Chenango County Jail on $250,000 bail.

