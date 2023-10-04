Paroled murderer who filmed sex with minor sentenced to more than 24 years

A Rochester man on parole for murder has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for filming sexual intercourse he had with an underage teenager.

Israel Rivera-Reyes, 48, "had sexual intercourse with a minor victim on an almost daily basis, knowing that the victim was a minor," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire in a news release.

U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford Monday sentenced Rivera-Reyes to 292 months in prison.

Rivera-Reyes was on parole for a 1995 conviction of murder in the second-degree. In May he pleaded guilty in federal court to production of child pornography, admitting that he used a cellphone to video sex with the girl. She was 16 years old at the start of the abuse, then 17 years old at the time of the arrest.

Rivera-Reyes also agreed to plead guilty to rape and other sex-related charges in state court.

Records show that the investigation began when the victim alerted a social worker to the sexual abuse. An investigation by Irondequoit police and child protective services followed. The victim also disclosed the abuse to her father, who gave her iPhone to police. On the phone, police found the video evidence of the crimes.

Rivera-Reyes was first paroled in 2006. His parole was revoked in 2012, 2013 and 2014. He was again released on parole in 2019.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Irondequoit sex abuse: Paroled murderer taped sex with teen on phone