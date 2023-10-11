Paroled rapist convicted of failing to register as a sex offender

Oct. 10—A Kern County jury found a convicted serial rapist guilty Tuesday of failing to register as a sex offender while on parole locally.

Defendant Ronald Feldmeier — popularly known as "The Pillowcase Rapist" around the time of his 1986 conviction for more than 20 rapes in the Sacramento County area — was accused in Kern of neglecting to update the Bakersfield Police Department when he changed residences in December 2019.

In September 2019, Feldmeier was released on parole to Kern County after serving 35 years of his sentence. Upon his release, he signed documents explaining his obligation to register.

He was arrested in February 2020 after he changed residences without notifying authorities.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release Tuesday her office will seek a sentence for Feldmeier "that makes certain that he cannot threaten ours or any other community ever again."