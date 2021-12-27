Parolee, 31, fatally shot on Queens street

A 31-year-old parolee was fatally shot in Queens early Monday, police said.

Peter Johnson was shot in the head in front of a home on 212th St. near Hollis Ave., a quiet residential block in Queens Village, about 12:55 a.m., cops said.

A neighbor heard arguing and then gunshots and called 911.

Medics rushed Johnson, who lived in South Jamaica, to Jamaica Hospital but he couldn’t be saved.

There have been no arrests.

Johnson was on parole for burglary and had four unsealed arrests on his records, police said.