Parolee, 39, charged in fatal crash involving motorcycle

Aug. 18—A parolee has been charged in connection with a fatal crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle Sunday, Eastpointe police said.

Eric Jermaine Compton, 39, of Eastpointe, was arraigned Tuesday in 38th District Court on several charges stemming from the crash, including:

► Operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, causing death with a prior conviction, a 20 year felony;

► Operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content causing serious injury with a prior conviction, a 10 year felony;

► Failure to stop at scene of an accident, when at fault and resulting in death, a 15-year felony;

► And failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

A judge set Compton's bond at $750,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference in the case against him for Aug. 31.

Police said officers were called at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Holland and Rosalind avenues near Nine Mile and Kelly roads for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

They arrived and found the 64-year-old motorcycle's operator deceased and his passenger, 58, critically injured.

An investigation led detectives to the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the motorcycle. In addition, it revealed the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck the side of the motorcycle. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

They also determined the vehicle's driver had fled the scene without rendering aid and in another car that had been following him.

Officers arrested the driver a short time later without incident, police said.

Compton was paroled on Jan. 20, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in 2016 to 4-10 years after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a weapon or ammunition, it said. He is scheduled to be released from supervision next year.

Previously, he was sentenced in 2001 to a maximum of two years in prison for carrying a concealed weapon. Compton was also sentenced in 2015 to a maximum of two years for operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content.

