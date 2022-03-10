Parolee, 83, who killed two girlfriends now charged in connection with woman’s dismembered torso found in Brooklyn

An 83-year-old man on lifetime parole for killing two girlfriends has been charged with concealing the corpse of a woman whose dismembered torso was found stuff in a shopping cart in Brooklyn, police sources said.

Harvey Marcelin was arrested after the headless limbless torso of Susan Layden, 68, was found in a trash bag in a shopping cart at Atlantic and Pennsylvania Aves. in East New York last Thursday. A human leg found nearby four days later has now been determined to be Layden’s, sources said Thursday.

Police were led to Marcelin after identifying a woman caught on video disposing the torso.

Marcelin will likely be charged in Layden’s death, sources said.

Marcelin was convicted of murder for the 1983 shooting of his girlfriend in Manhattan, sources said. Sentenced to 20 years to life, Marcelin was released on lifetime parole in 1984, according to records.

But the killer struck again less than a year later, this time stabbing to death another girlfriend and dumping the remains by Central Park, sources said.

Marcelin was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to up to 12 years and was released in August 2019, according to records.