Parolee accused of assaulting girlfriend twice

May 9—A 35-year-old Odessa man was arrested Monday night after his girlfriend told authorities he assaulted her during an argument over his infidelity and then came back a couple of hours later and pointed at gun at her head.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call from the Wild Wood Terrace Apartments on Westwood Drive around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, a 28-year-old woman said Chance Marcus Marichalar, 35, grabbed her phone during an argument about his unfaithfulness, shoved her onto the couch and repeatedly placed his hand over her mouth and nose, preventing her from screaming and breathing, the report stated.

Marichalar left the apartment prior to officers' arrival.

Officers found a laceration inside the woman's mouth "consistent with her statement regarding Chance's placement over her mouth," the report stated.

Officers took her report and indicated they intended to seek a warrant for Marichalar's arrest on a third-degree felony family assault charge, noting he had been previously convicted of assault family violence.

A little more than two hours later, someone called 911 from the same apartment complex to report they heard a woman screaming for help.

When officers arrived, they heard the woman from the earlier incident screaming and they forced their way into the apartment, the report stated.

The woman told them Marichalar had come back to the apartment complex, pushed her through their front door and threw her to the ground, the report stated. She said Marichalar choked her to the point where she couldn't breathe, punched her in the face and pointed a handgun at her forehead while holding her down.

He ran out the back door when police arrived, she said.

According to the report, the woman had multiple lacerations to her face, mouth and nose. Officers also found a handgun in the bedroom that hadn't been there earlier in the evening, the report stated.

Story continues

Marichalar was booked into the Ector County jail on three charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and assault family violence with a previous conviction. No bond had been set as of early Tuesday afternoon, but he was also being held on a parole violation.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety records, Marichalar was placed on parole after serving nine months in prison on a driving while intoxicated third or more charge out of Ector County. His parole was due to expire in September 2026.

The most serious charge Marichalar is facing is the aggravated assault charge, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years.