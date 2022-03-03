Parolee accused of driving at Longmont police has trial pushed back again

Mar. 2—A parolee accused of almost attempting to hit Longmont police in a stolen SUV had his trial pushed back again.

Keith Beyer, 32, pleaded not guilty in 2020 to attempted first-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug felony, second-degree burglary, first-degree trespassing, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, attempted first-degree auto trespass, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, second-degree trespassing, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and careless driving.

Since entering his not guilty plea, Beyer has had trial dates in June, November and most recently a five-day trial set in March all canceled, according to court records.

Beyer is now set for a five-day trial starting June 27, with a motions hearing on May 26.

He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on $20,000 bond.

According to police, officers were investigating three reports of a man attempting to steal vehicles in north Longmont on Aug. 10, 2020. A resident in the area told officers Beyer entered a garage at the rear of her property.

Officers walked to the garage and saw Beyer in a black Chevrolet Suburban. Beyer put the stolen SUV in reverse and backed down the driveway, and an officer fired one round at the vehicle's tire, blowing it out.

Beyer drove off, hitting a fence and a UPS truck on the way, according to an affidavit. He was taken into custody less than five minutes later, when officers stopped Beyer with a taser in the 1200 block of Spruce Avenue.

According to the affidavit, a backpack was later reported found about a mile away from where the incident occurred, at 2201 14th Ave. Court and law enforcement paperwork belonging to Beyer was inside, as well as methamphetamine. There also was a loaded handgun, the affidavit states.

In an interview at the Longmont Police Department, Beyer told officers "parole was looking for him and (he) had been running from them during the day," according to the affidavit. He admitted to entering a house, leaving when the owner asked him to and then entering another garage, where he saw the keys to an SUV in the console.

He said that when he got into the SUV, he saw the officers behind him, and was trying to flee the scene. He said he was not trying to hurt the officers, according to the affidavit.