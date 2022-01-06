Parolee accused of stabbing man to death in Bronx SRO left trail of blood from crime scene to his room

A recent parolee accused of stabbing a man to death in a Bronx SRO left a trail of blood from the crime scene to his room — where he was nabbed with blood still on his hands, police said Thursday.

Caseworkers noticed the blood in the hallway of the single-room occupancy shelter on Morris Ave. near E. 169th St. in Concourse Village just before noon Wednesday and called police.

Cops discovered 49-year-old Tyrone Chambers dead in the hall from numerous stab wounds.

A blood trail led them from his body to the room of Thomas Lenahan. Cops found Lenahan, 51, inside with blood still on his hands, police said.

Lenahan was taken to a hospital because he had cuts on his hand. Charges against him are pending.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the clash between the two men, who knew each other, police said.

On April 14, 1988, Lenahan was arrested on attempted murder charges after police say he shot a man in the stomach in Brooklyn. He was busted again for murder in 1989, accused of beating a man to death with a baseball bat two years prior, in November 1987, police sources said.

Records show he was sentenced to four to eight years behind bars in 1989 after being convicted of assault and attempted murder. It would be the first of five prison terms for Lenahan, for convictions including criminal contempt and attempted assault.

He was most recently paroled on Nov. 21 after serving a sentence of three-to-five years for drug dealing and promoting prison contraband.

The victim, who police say lived in Harlem, was also recently paroled — on Dec. 3 after serving two years in prison for robbery. Chambers was previously paroled in January 2015 after serving more than a year for selling drugs, records show.