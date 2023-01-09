Parolee arraigned in New Year's Eve shooting at Lansing Twp. recording studio

MASON − A Saginaw-area man was arraigned Monday in connection with the New Year's Eve shooting of two men, one fatally, at a Lansing Township recording studio.

55th District Court Magistrate Stefani Godsey denied bond for Anthony Anderson Jr., 28, who was arrested Wednesday on a parole violation after being involved in a traffic crash in the Saginaw area.

Anderson was named in a warrant for open murder, assault with intent to murder and four weapons counts and was transported to Ingham County from Saginaw County on Friday night to face those charges, police said.

Anderson is accused of shooting Curshawn Terrell, 40, and Shaquille Brown, 29, on the afternoon of Dec. 31 at 51 Sessions, a recording studio in a commercial building on East Michigan Avenue at Detroit Street. Terrell and Brown were taken to Sparrow Hospital, where Terrell died and Brown was reported in critical condition.

Brown's condition has improved, and he is no longer listed as critical, Lansing Township Police Chief John Joseph said Monday. The investigation is ongoing, and investigators were still working to identify other people who might be connected to the case, Joseph said.

"We were very gratified the suspect was apprehended without injury to him or the community." Joseph said, lauding the Saginaw Township officer who found the parole hold and arrested Anderson following last week's crash. "This is a prime example of what officers face every day. This officer went to a crash and ended up arresting a person wanted in a double shooting. Those are the dangers law enforcement officers face every single day."

On Monday, Anderson told Godsey over a video link to the Ingham County Jail he has a "son on the way" and asked for "some sort of bond." The magistrate denied that request, citing a "high likelihood" Anderson will be convicted and a "very high public safety concern" if he were released.

Anderson was represented by an appointed attorney at his arraignment and asked for a public defender as the case proceeds, court records indicate. His wife lives in the Lansing area, making him less of a flight risk, Assistant Ingham County Public Defender Steven Feigelson told Godsey.

Anderson has numerous felony convictions stemming from incidents dating as far back as 2011, state corrections department records show. Those convictions could enhance his sentences if he is convicted in connection with the Lansing Township case. Anderson was paroled in November 2021, the records show.

Anyone with information about the New Year's Eve shootings at the recording studio is asked to contact Detective Randy Volosky at (517) 999-0291 or voloskyr@lansingtownship.org.

