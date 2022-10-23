Parolee arrested in Dallas hospital killings was granted permission to be at delivery

A man who police allege shot to death two employees inside a Dallas hospital on Saturday was a parolee who had received permission to be at the facility for the delivery of a child, the state agency responsible for the supervision of inmates released on parole said.

Nestor Hernandez, 30, was convicted in a Dallas County aggravated robbery and released from prison on Oct. 20, 2021. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles placed him on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring.

Hernandez was granted permission to be at Methodist Dallas Medical Center with his significant other during delivery, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez said on Sunday.

The department’s Office of Inspector General is working with Dallas police in the case, Amanda Hernandez said.

Much about the slayings was unclear on Sunday. Methodist Health System spokesman Ryan Owens declined to say on what floor the violence occurred, release the tiles of the employees or say whether they were men or women.

There were no updates to report on the killings that were the focus of an ongoing investigation, Dallas police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said on Sunday morning. The victims were shot about 11 a.m. at the hospital in the 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue.

A Methodist Health System police officer confronted and shot Nestor Hernandez after the suspect shot the victims, the system said on Saturday. The injured suspect was stabilized and taken to another hospital.

Methodist Health System police arrested Nestor Hernandez on suspicion of capital murder.

Hernandez served a two-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in a 2011 armed robbery and a five-year sentence after he pleaded guilty in a 2015 robbery, according to the Dallas Morning News. The victims were beaten, and their property was stolen, the news organization reported.