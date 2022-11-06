Parolee arrested for felony charges in connection with Butte County burglaries

Butte County sheriff’s detectives said they arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a string of robberies in the Gridley area.

During an investigation of the thefts and burglaries, detectives found evidence that gave them cause to believe Jonathan Haywood, 34, was the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. Haywood was on parole at the time of his arrest.

Haywood was located near Richvale and placed under arrest without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives said they found stolen property during Haywood’s arrest, including a stolen vehicle and a stolen agriculture sweeper.

Haywood’s felony charges include burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Felony Investigations Unit or Deputy Jacob Voris at 530-538-7671.