Parolee arrested for murder shot in chest in Harlem confrontation: police

A parolee who served five years in prison for a 2012 killing during a fight over a bicycle was shot in a clash in Harlem, cops said Saturday.

The victim, identified by police sources as Marquel Martin, was walking with a friend past the corner of W. 129th St. and Lenox Ave. about 10:30 p.m. Friday when an unidentified man ran up to him.

The suspect coldly pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting Martin, 26, in the chest. His companion was not harmed.

EMS rushed Martin to Harlem Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

His attacker ran off. No arrests have been made.

In 2012, when Martin was 17, he and another teen were arrested for opening fire on two other teens during an argument over a bicycle on Fifth Ave. near E. 118th St., roughly a dozen blocks from where he was shot Friday, police sources said.

One of the teens, Travis Nunez, was hit in the neck and later died, police said.

It wasn’t clear who fired the fatal shot. Both teens were charged with murder and attempted murder.

A year after his arrest, Martin was convicted of manslaughter, weapons possession and hindering prosecution and was sentenced to five years in prison, according to court papers. He was released in 2018 and will remain on parole until 2023.

It was not clear if Friday’s shooting was connected to the 2012 homicide, police said.

Cops on Saturday were scouring the area looking for surveillance images that could help them identify the gunman.