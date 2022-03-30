Parolee arrested for shooting Manhattan tourist in attempt to steal pricey Richard Mille watch

A parolee who served two prison stints for gun possession has been arrested for shooting a tourist in Midtown Manhattan in a failed bid to steal the victim’s pricey Richard Mille watch, police said Wednesday.

Nathaniel Owens, 35, was arrested at his girlfriend’s home on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, assault and gun possession, cops said.

Police had previously identified him as the shooter in an early morning March 18 confrontation outside the Fifty Hotel and Suites on E. 50th St.

Owens allegedly shot Pierrick Jamaux, 33, striking the tourist from Hong Kong in the legs and groin but running off without what he was came for — the victim’s Richard Mille watch, which can sell for six figures, police said.

Jamaux was rushed to Bellevue Hospital and is recovering. The victim’s wife was with him at the time but was not hurt.

The victim’s Instagram account describes him as a “French guy trying to change the world.”

Owens, who lives in Queens, was paroled in November 2011 after serving six years in prison for a Brooklyn loaded gun possession conviction, according to records.

Thirteen months later he was sent back to prison on another gun possession conviction, this time in Queens, and served another seven years until he was paroled in September 2019.