Parolee arrested on suspicion of possessing loaded firearm, marijuana in Apple Valley

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
·1 min read
Parolee Richard Robinson, 24, of Adelanto was arrested in Apple Valley on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and marijuana.
Parolee Richard Robinson, 24, of Adelanto was arrested in Apple Valley on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and marijuana.

A parolee from Adelanto was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and marijuana, according to Apple Valley Sheriff’s officials.

Richard Robinson, 24, remained at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Tuesday, with bail set at $50,000. He was also booked for violating the terms of his parole and is being held on a no-bail parole hold, sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials reported that around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Deputy Watson conducted a traffic stop on a black sedan near Highway 18 and Pawnee Road.

During that time, the passenger was identified as parolee Robinson. When the deputy searched him, he found a loaded handgun in his waistband, the sheriff’s report said.

A large bag of processed marijuana was found during a search of the vehicle, according to authorities.

After Robinson was transported to the HDDC, sheriff’s officials began the booking process and found over $1,200 in cash hidden on him.

Robinson was booked for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of marijuana for sale.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Watson at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760- 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Parolee arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm,

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories