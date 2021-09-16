Parolee arrested on weapon charge

Sep. 16—A 31-year-old Joplin man out on parole was stopped and arrested early Tuesday morning by police who said he was in possession of a firearm.

Police Capt. Will Davis said an officer stopped a vehicle with no license plates about 3 a.m. near Seventh Street and Maiden Lane.

A police dog's alert on the vehicle led to a search that turned up a syringe and a handgun in the area of the driver's seat. The driver, Jimmy D. Smith Jr., 31, who was out on parole for robbery and burglary convictions, was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, Davis said.

A 41-year-old woman in his company also was arrested on some outstanding warrants.