Parolee charged with drug trafficking

Dec. 29—ASHLAND — A Catlettsburg man on paper for drug offenses already accrued more charges after a Dec. 22 traffic stop, according to court records.

Randel B. Rybak, 46, was already on parole for multiple convictions of possession of first-degree narcotics (meth and heroin) and tampering with physical evidence.

Ashland Police stopped Rybak in the area of 13th Street and Pollard Road in the early hours of Dec. 22, according to court records.

Rybak said he didn't have his identification on him, which turned up suspended, records show. Police also found he had an outstanding warrant, according to his citation.

Upon his arrest, records show he had large amount of cash in his wallet and a backpack with meth, heroin, scales and small baggies.

Police said those are clues that Rybak was involved in the drug trade, rather than holding the drugs for personal consumption.

Rybak has been charged with two traffic offenses, first-offense heroin trafficking, first-offense meth trafficking less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rybak is at Boyd County Detention Center on no bond, due to a parole violation.

