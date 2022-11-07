Parolee charged in fatal stabbing on Frost Ave.

A 29-year-old Rochester man is accused of fatally stabbing a neighbor last week as the man attempted to intervene and halt an argument.

Lequan Hill of Rochester is accused of stabbing and killing Antoine Parris, 42, of Rochester on Frost Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Hill, a parolee and convicted felon, was arguing with several relatives when Parris intervened to attempt to calm the situation, he said.

"Hill took exception to this" Umbrino said, and is accused of stabbing Parris at least once in the upper body. Parris was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died. Police said both men lived on Frost Avenue.

Hill was charged with second-degree murder and was arraigned Friday morning in City Court. He is being held at the Monroe County Jail without bail. Hill, on parole for robbery and dangerous prison contraband convictions, was detained in late October after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor, according to police. Hill was released the next day with a new ankle monitor.

2022 homicides in Rochester NY

Rochester saw 81 homicides in 2021 when the Flower City had the fifth-highest homicide rate in the nation. The 2022 tally is 70. The city is currently averaging a slaying every 4.4 days in 2022, a pace slightly ahead of last year's.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Lequan Hill accused in death of Antoine Parris in Rochester NY