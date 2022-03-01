UPDATE: Parolee charged in high-speed Springboro chase that ends in Dayton

Mar. 1—An Ohio prison parolee is charged in an early Monday pursuit — during which speeds reached more than 100 mph — that started in Springboro and ended in Dayton.

Jeremy Vincent Turner, 44, was arraigned Tuesday in Warren County Municipal Court for failure to comply with a police order, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

The pursuit started around 2:20 a.m. after Springboro officers noticed a red 2010 Chevrolet HHR with a stolen plate parked at Waffle House, 885 W. Central Ave.

An officer tried to stop the car, occupied by a man and woman, after it left the restaurant, Police Chief Jeffrey Kruithoff said.

The car eventually went north on Interstate 75, and "speeds did go over 100 mph at some points," Kruithoff said.

Swerving in and out of lanes, the car's top speed was listed at approximately 113 mph, according to a Springboro Police Department incident report.

During the pursuit, officers requested assistance with Stop Sticks tire deflation devices to help stop the car. The driver, later identified as Turner, ran over the device on I-75 ahead of the Stanley Avenue exit and nearly crashed into the center barrier. Both front tires were flattened, but the car continued and got off at the Stanley Avenue exit, the report stated.

The driver finally stopped in the area of Linden and Davis avenues in Dayton after striking a curb.

Turner told police he ran from police because he had a meth pipe and that he knew he had a parole violation warrant.

He said he met the woman in Kentucky on a dating app but that he did not know the car was stolen. The woman told police she was scared and was begging for him to stop. Springboro police took her to a hotel in Warren County, the report stated.

Turner told police he was homeless and staying at different motels, supporting himself by making custom glass work. He told the court during his arraignment that he'd been staying with roommates in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Bond was set at $50,000 and Turner remains in the Warren County Jail awaiting a March 8 preliminary hearing.

He is on parole following a 2013 conviction in Miami County for aggravated robbery, theft and forgery, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records show.