Parolee charged with meth during search

Jan. 24—A Crossville man on parole because of a Jan. 17, 2020, guilty plea to two counts of possession of meth was back in jail last week after a police search of his residence produced meth and cash.

John Noble Patton, 47, Fellowship Lane, was in a vehicle that was stopped by Ptl. Ethan Wilson on Jan. 13.

Meth and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, and another person was charged.

Knowing that Patton was on parole for his guilty plea in 2020 to two counts of possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell or deliver with a six-year sentence, police did a follow up with Patton's parole officer.

The Tennessee Department of Correction parole officer told Det. Koby Wilson that Patton has recently failed a drug screen which came back positive for meth.

Police traveled to Patton's home and found him working on a vehicle outside the residence, according to Det. Wilson's report.

A resulting search of the residence produced a powdery substance police identified as meth, along with $4,625 in cash. Patton told police he was currently unemployed.

Also seized by police was a ledger and digital scales.

Patton claimed the meth and was taken into custody on a possession of meth with intent charge, and the money was seized.

Wednesday, Judge Gary McKenzie granted the Crossville Police Department's request asking the cash seized be forfeited to the agencies outlined by state law.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com