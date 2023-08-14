Parolee charged with robbing Wilkes-Barre store

Aug. 14—WILKES-BARRE — A Scranton man on state parole was arrested on allegations he robbed the Turkey Hill store at North Washington Street and George Avenue on Sunday.

Keary Bynum, 45, of North Main Avenue, entered the store and placed a beef stick on the counter while giving the clerk a $5 bill at about 7:50 p.m., according to court records.

When the clerk opened the register during the transaction, Bynum walked behind the counter, shoved the clerk backwards and removed cash from the register, court records say.

Bynum allegedly fled in a Toyota Highlander.

Police used the registration of the vehicle to track Bynum who was apprehended by Scranton police .

During an interview with detectives, Bynum said he "needed cash" and did all he could not to hurt the store clerk, court records say.

Police in court records say the robbery was recorded by surveillance cameras.

Bynum was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of robbery, receiving stolen property and theft. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $10,000 bail.

Court records say Bynum is on state parole due to a robbery conviction in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, in December 2017.