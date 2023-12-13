Parolee charged with stealing truck from Exeter dealership

Dec. 13—EXETER — A man from Wyoming on state parole was arraigned on allegations he stole a pickup truck from a dealership in Exeter.

Patrick Perry, 65, of East Sixth Street, was charged by Wyoming Area Regional Police after state parole agents with assistance from Plains Township police stopped him while driving a 2019 Ford F250 truck in Plains Township on Monday.

Agents from the state parole department were tracking Perry through electronic monitoring, knowing Perry has a suspended driver's license, according to court records.

Perry admitted he stole the truck from a dealership on Wyoming Avenue, Exeter, on Sunday.

The owner of the truck told police her vehicle was at the dealership for service due to an electrical issue.

After Perry allegedly stole the truck, he told police he went to a junk yard in Duryea and removed a license plate from a junked vehicle he used to replace the registered license plate to the Ford. Perry claimed he discarded the Ford plate in a dumpster near a bar in Pittston, court records say.

Perry further claimed he replaced the license plate from the junked vehicle with another license plate he took from a scrap yard in Old Forge, according to court records.

Police in court records say the Ford sustained damage when it was in Perry's possession.

Perry was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston on three counts each of theft and receiving stolen property, and one count each of criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving with a suspended license. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.