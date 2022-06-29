Parolee convicted in 2020 shooting death

UPDATE (June 29, 2022): A state Supreme Court jury on Tuesday convicted Treyquan Davis of fatally shooting a man in a city parking lot in 2020.

Davis, now 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, for the June 28, 2020 shooting death of Jorge Luis Bonilla, 22, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Bonilla was shot in the face and was taken by private vehicle to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Our community is facing a significant increase in violent crimes,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. “It is imperative that we hold these violent offenders accountable. Treyquan Davis was on parole for a homicide when he participated in violently taking Jorge Luis Bonilla’s life. It is our hope that Mr. Bonilla’s family can find justice in today’s conviction.”

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced by state Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi on Aug. 3.

ORIGINAL STORY (March 30, 2021): A 24-year-old Rochester man has been accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring another man in a city parking lot last summer.

Treyquan Davis, 24, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the June 2020 shooting death of Jorge Luis Bonilla, 22, of Rochester, Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department announced on Monday. A 35-year old man whose name was not released, survived.

Davis was charged on Monday in state Supreme Court, as an indictment was unsealed in front of Justice Thomas Moran.

Davis is accused of shooting Bonilla and a second man in the parking lot at 837 Lake Ave. on June 8, 2020 just before midnight, Umbrino said.

A parolee who as a teen pleaded guilty to first degree-manslaughter in connection with the 2012 shooting death and attempted robbery of Alexander Marquez on Bauer Street, Davis was apprehended in December following a car chase with New York State Police. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and numerous other traffic violations and has been in custody for nearly four months.

In connection with the 2012 homicide, Davis was 15 at the time of the fatal shooting and was considered a juvenile offender. He was sentenced to 3 ½ to 10 years as part of a plea agreement. He was released from the juvenile detention facility where he was incarcerated in July 2019, Umbrino said.

Davis remains at the Monroe County Jail without bail and is scheduled to return to court on April 8.

