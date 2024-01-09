Parolee convicted in 2022 deadly stabbing on Frost Ave.

A parolee was convicted in state Supreme Court on Monday in the stabbing death of a man who attempted to halt an argument on Frost Avenue in 2022.

Lequan Hill, 31, of Rochester was convicted of second-degree murder in the Nov. 3, 2022 fatal stabbing of Antoine Parris, 42, of Rochester on Frost Avenue, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Hill, a parolee and convicted felon, was arguing with his father that evening while walking past Parris' home, when Parris intervened to attempt to calm the situation

Parris was stabbed at least once in the upper body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Both Hill and Parris lived on Frost Avenue at the time of the fatal encounter. One week before the killing, Hill had cut off his ankle monitor. He was detained and released the following day with a new ankle monitor, according to police.

“What began as an aggressive argument turned into the murder of Antoine Parris,” said Assistant District Attorney Michael Harrigan, who prosecuted the case with ADA Adam VanHeyst. “Antoine Parris was attempting to be a Good Samaritan and calm an escalating situation when Lequan Hill violently stabbed him."

Hill, who at the time of the incident was on parole for robbery and dangerous prison contraband convictions, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14 by state Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Lequan Hill convicted in death of Antoine Parris in Rochester NY