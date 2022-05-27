Parolee convicted in deadly Wabash St. shooting

UPDATE (May, 27, 2022): A Rochester man was convicted in Monroe County Court Thursday for the 2020 shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr., on Wabash Street in Rochester.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office, parolee Jamil Knox, now 34, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

Lathrop was shot while riding his bike at Wabash Street and North Goodman Street on Aug. 4, 2020. Prosecutors said that Lathrop was shot in the neck and back and died instantly. According to the DA's Office, Knox, who was on parole for a weapons possession conviction, was released to parole about a month before the homicide.

“Jamil Knox had no regard for human life, when he chose to shoot Alondo Lathrop, Jr. in broad daylight,” District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. “Mr. Knox’s history proves he will only continue to be a danger to our community. It is our hope that Mr. Lathrop’s family feels a sense of justice with today’s verdict.”

Knox is scheduled to be sentenced in Monroe County Court on July 1.

---

ORIGINAL STORY (Oct. 22, 2020): A Rochester man who is a parolee was charged Wednesday in connection with the slaying of a city man in August.

Jamil Abdula Knox-Kareem, 33, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr., 35, said Rochester police investigator Jackie Shuman. Lathrop was fatally shot around 1:30 p.m. on Wabash Street in the city's North Marketview Heights neighborhood and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Knox-Kareem pleaded not guilty in City Court Thursday morning and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail, according to City Court officials. He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Knox-Kareem was convicted of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and was released to parole last year.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jamil Knox convicted of manslaughter in Wabash St. homicide