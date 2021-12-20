Parolee convicted of shooting man in face in 2017 sentenced to more than 28 years

A Sedgwick County judge last week sent a 44-year-old Wichita man to prison for more than 28 years for shooting another man in the face outside of an apartment near Harry and Seneca in 2017.

Police have said Rafael Perez drove to the address, in the 1600 block of South Martinson, on Oct. 21, 2017, and was arguing with a woman in the alley when several people tried to diffuse the fight. Perez reportedly pulled a gun and shot a 32-year-old man in the face then got into his vehicle and fired more rounds into the apartment.

The shooting victim was wounded but survived, police have said. Perez was arrested and charged with seven counts including attempted second-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

A jury found him guilty of six of those crimes after a short trial in September 2019, court records show.

Sedgwick County District Judge Christopher Magana handed down a 338-month prison sentence to Perez on Dec. 15, according to court records and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Perez’s lengthy criminal history, which includes violent and drug crimes in both California and Kansas stretching back to 1994, was a factor in determining how long he would spend in prison in the 2017 case. He was on parole when the shooting occurred, records show.