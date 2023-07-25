Parolee enters no contest plea in criminal sexual conduct case

HILLSDALE — A parolee returned to prison after a new arrest earlier this year for criminal sexual conduct allegations entered into a plea bargain Monday, July 24, in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Ryan Michael Crandall, 40, appeared in court Monday via video conference from prison and pleaded no contest to a single charge of assault with intent to commit second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

He was arrested on the allegations Jan. 30 and returned to prison on a parole violation to finish a sentence in a 2019 case from Calhoun County for receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

With the no contest plea, Judge Sara Lisznyai read excerpts from a police report prepared by Deputy Jeff Schommer of the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The report indicated Crandall was paroled to his girlfriend’s home in Hillsdale Township in October 2021 and that between that date and May 2022 he entered his girlfriend’s daughter’s bedroom on multiple occasions late at night to touch her inappropriately.

When the girl’s mother was informed of what was going on, she immediately told Crandall to leave and reported it to authorities.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Crandall was originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit second-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded no contest to the second charge.

Both other criminal allegations are to be dismissed at the time of sentencing, tentatively scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18. The Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office also agreed to not pursue Crandall as a habitual offender, despite numerous prior felony convictions and prison stays.

A 30-month minimum sentencing guideline was also made a stipulation of the plea.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Parolee enters no contest plea in criminal sexual conduct case