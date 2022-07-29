Parolee faces 20 local charges in auto thefts, pursuit

Jul. 28—An East Tennessee man faces 20 local charges in connection with the theft of a commercial truck, multiple hit-and-run crashes and ensuing flight from police in the middle of the day last week.

Walter Steven Lawson, 41, Sams Rd., Rockford, located in Blount County, was arrested following the series of incidents that began last Thursday around 11 a.m.

Lawson, who has no known connection to Cumberland County, faces four counts of felony reckless endangerment, four counts of aggravated assault, theft of property of more than $60,000 (theft of commercial truck and 34-foot trailer), four counts of failure to exercise due care, three counts of failure to report a crash, failure to report a crash with injuries, evading arrest and vandalism, according to CPD's Mptl. Joshua Mangas' report.

In addition, federal authorities have placed a hold on Lawson for violation of parole. Lawson is alleged to have walked away from a halfway house where he had been released after serving a portion of a federal sentence on an unknown charge(s).

CPD's Sgt. Kevin Woods reported that a 2007 Dodge Caliber passed his unit at a high rate of speed in the area of the Crossville Municipal Building on N. Main St. traveling north.

It was later learned the Dodge had been involved in a hit-and-run crash on Genesis Rd. with a 2005 Sterling Acterra 5500 wrecker. A FedEx driver in the same area had a video of the crash.

Police lost contact with the Dodge and a short time later found it abandoned in the area of Wilson Paint and Best One Tire on Neecham St. The vehicle — which was hidden between two buildings — is registered to the suspect. Witnesses reported the driver had fled on foot in the direction of West Ave.

While police were searching the area for the suspect, they received a report of a crash with injury in front of Dairy Queen involving a commercial truck pulling a long flatbed trailer that had left the scene.

The driver of the 2017 Buick Encore was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries.

A witness told police the truck fleeing from the crash was a flatbed Chevrolet with lettering "CCI" on the door. Police went to Cumberland Components on West Ave. and it was discovered a 2017 Chevrolet truck hooked to a trailer had been stolen.

By this time multiple police units from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office joined city police in the search. Police continued to receive reports of non-injury crashes involving the truck including one on East First St. at Short Rd. Another report was made at the intersection of E. First St. and S. Main St. in the area of the Palace Theatre.

There was also a report that the truck had been spotted being driven recklessly on Rock Quarry Rd.

Witnesses reported the truck was traveling away from Main St. on Stanley St. and police units converged on the area. Contact was made with the vehicle traveling back toward Main St. when it nearly crashed into a patrol car driven by Sgt. Scott VanRudden in the area of Stanley St. and Storie Ave.

Mangas reported spotting the vehicle traveling away from Main St. on Fourth St. The fleeing driver traveled onto Oak St. at Laurel Circle and drove through a yard to avoid spike strips set up by Chief Deputy Jerry Jackson and Deputy Jason Powers.

The vehicle then returned back onto Oak St. where Ptl. Shade Foster successfully activated spike strips, flattening all four tires on the CCI truck.

The driver then surrendered to police without further incident and was in custody at 11:34 a.m.

Bond on the local charges was set at more than $1 million and the U.S. Marshal's Office placed a hold on Lawson for the charge of escape for leaving the halfway house.

