Parolee fled after murder in Maple Shade motel room, court record says

MAPLE SHADE – A man accused of killing a woman in her motel room here fled his home three days later, a court record says.

Alexander Rivera Jr., 26, was a state parolee when he abruptly left his apartment on the 400 block of West Maple Avenue in Merchantville, according to a probable cause statement for his arrest.

A roommate told police Rivera gathered his belongings, including two cats, but “did not say where he was going.” He described Rivera’s behavior “as if something was 'wrong' based off his usual demeanor,” the statement says.

Rivera is accused of killing Michelle Johnston, 36, after entering her room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge around 2:50 a.m. on May 11. He left the room around 3:15 a.m., and a housekeeper found the victim’s body around 11:30 a.m., the statement says.

Johnston was stabbed and strangled, authorities say. An obituary described Johnston as the mother of two and a longtime resident of Hammonton.

Surveillance images showed a man believed to be Rivera entering and leaving Johnston's room at the motel on northbound Route 73 near Willow Road. Video also showed the suspect walking to the parking lot of a Shop Rite supermarket on nearby Nixon Drive.

Police also used surveillance video to track a vehicle that drove from the parking lot at 3:18 a.m. to an area on Maple Avenue in Merchantville.

Rivera was identified as the suspect on Aug. 11 when his parole officer recognized him in a photo and video distributed by police, the statement says.

The officer said Rivera had recently “absconded parole” from the Maple Avenue apartment, according to the statement.

The roommate at the apartment gave police a phone number for Rivera that had not been provided to parole authorities. Data associated with the phone number placed Rivera's phone near key scenes during and after Johnston’s murder, the statement said,

In addition, a computer tablet found in Johnston's room had received text messages from Rivera's phone number, the statement read.

Messages sent just before the suspect entered the motel room read "Im outside" and "Doors locked," the statement read.

Johnston, who was last seen alive on the night before her death, had been staying at the motel since May 8, according to the statement.

A vehicle similar to the one seen leaving the Shop Rite parking lot was found on June 10 near a Rivera family member's home in Camden.

"There was reportedly a note left inside the vehicle that stated to the effect the suspect was going to Florida to visit a friend and needed time to 'find himself,''" the statement said.

Rivera, previously identified as a Philadelphia resident, was arrested Nov. 4 in the city’s Mayfair section. He is being held in Pennsylvania, pending extradition to New Jersey on charges of murder and weapons offenses.

The charges against Rivera are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

