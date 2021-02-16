Parolee who fled stop enters guilty plea

Feb. 15—A man wanted by Georgia authorities for violating conditions of parole in that state pleaded guilty to charges filed in connection with his arrest in Cumberland County and is to serve two years in prison.

James Douglas Arrendale, 37, a Georgia resident who was living in Fairfield Glade at the time of his December arrest, is one of five defendants entering guilty pleas in unrelated cases on the Criminal Court docket Feb. 5.

Arrendale was originally charged with kidnapping, felony aggravated domestic assault and felony evading arrest. Since his arrest, he received a new charge of vandalism of more than $1,000 relating to his incarceration.

Arrendale is still facing a parole violation hearing for a warrant filed in Dallas, GA, located northwest of Atlanta.

The kidnapping charge was dropped in Cumberland County Criminal Court after the Fairfield Glade woman told authorities in a second statement she was not held against her will but that she was not allowed to go to the bathroom during the hours-long incident.

Represented by the Public Defender's Office, Arrendale pleaded guilty to felony evading arrest and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500 (damage to the jail) and received a total of one year in jail to serve.

Remaining charges were dropped and Arrendale was expected to be transferred back to Georgia to face the parole violation charge.

On Dec. 19, Fairfield Glade Police received a citizen complaint of a vehicle with non-working taillights. Moments after receiving the complaint, Ptl. Fatima Pena found the vehicle — a 2004 Mercury — traveling on St. George Dr. and attempted to stop the driver.

The driver refused to stop and at one point during the pursuit, called 911 to tell a dispatcher to tell officers "to back off."

The driver turned onto Lakeview Dr. where other officers arrived to help stop the fleeing vehicle. The suspect exited the vehicle with a kitchen knife and a scuffle took place before officers were able to get the driver, identified as Arrendale, into custody safely.

A 43-year-old Lakeview Dr. woman in the vehicle told police she had been in Arrendale's company since the morning before and had not been allowed out of the suspect's sight during the day.

Investigators searched the woman's home for evidence and found it in complete disarray with furniture overturned.

The woman told police she had not called 911 for help because Arrendale had threatened to kill himself if she did.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Bruce Andrew Barrison, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging vandalism of more than $2,500, stemming from a Dec. 30 incident, and received a two-year prison sentence to serve. He is being given credit for time served since his arrest on that date. Barrison is accused of jumping up and down on a vehicle, causing the damage.

—Payson Kenneth Bartlett, 54, pleaded guilty to reckless aggravated assault in connection with a July 4 incident and received a two-year sentence to serve at 30 percent, concurrent with a third DUI conviction in Putnam County and a General Sessions Court probation violation sentence. He is banned from contact with the victim. The original charge of aggravated assault was dismissed. The charge stems from a domestic incident on Dartmoor Dr. that was investigated by Fairfield Glade Police.

—Andrew Clay Phillips, 55, charged with two counts of violation of the sex offender registry laws for not reporting as required and for living within the designated safe-zone distance of Cumberland County High School, received a four-year prison sentence with fine and court costs waived. He is being given credit for 366 days already served in jail. As a Range 2 offender, the sentence will be served at 35 percent. The charges were filed Feb. 4, 2020.

—Nicole Leigh Russell, 35, pleaded guilty to an information charging introducing contraband (methamphetamine) into a penal institution and received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation. The incident occurred Jan. 12 when Crossville Police arrested Russell while investigating a reported disturbance at a convenience store on N. Main St. Russell was originally charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia. Those charges were dropped in General Sessions Court which allowed Russell to plead to the single charge in the information. She was given credit for 25 days already served in jail.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com