Parolee once accused of brutal mugging charged in Queens slaying

A ex-con who did time for a brutal 2014 robbery is now accused of fatally shooting a Queens man.

Hassan Dees, 32, was busted Tuesday and charged with the Dec. 27, 2021, slaying of Peter Johnson, 31.

Johnson, a parolee who was released in 2019 after a burglary conviction, was shot in the head in front of a home on 212th St. near Hollis Ave. in Queens Village just minutes before 1 a.m.

A neighbor heard arguing and gunshots, and called 911.

Members of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force caught up with Dees on Merrick Blvd., police said.

Dees is also on parole. In 2014, he and two other muggers attacked a 21-year-old woman in Brooklyn, punching her and dragging her on the pavement before taking her bag and cell phone, cops said.

He was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of robbery, attempted robbery, attempted assault and attempted gang assault in 2016, and was paroled in January 2019.

In the fatal shooting, Dees was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, and is awaiting arraignment in Queens Criminal Court.