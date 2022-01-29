Parolee pleads guilty to peeping on, videotaping Boulder women

Jan. 28—A parolee accused of videotaping numerous women in their homes in the University Hill area of Boulder has pleaded guilty.

Vincent Calhoun, 46, had been scheduled for a trial starting Monday, but that trial was not held after Boulder County suspended all jury trials until at least Feb. 11 due to COVID-19.

But Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said that rather than getting a new trial date, Calhoun on Wednesday pleaded guilty to 34 of the counts filed against him, including numerous counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, attempted invasion of privacy and trespassing.

Calhoun, who remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail, is set for sentencing on May 31. He will be sentenced as a habitual offender.

Calhoun was arrested by Fort Collins police in 2020 after he was reportedly caught peeping into a resident's window.

According to an affidavit, Fort Collins police examined Calhoun's phone as part of that case and discovered more than 30 videos taken near Boulder that depicted naked or partially dressed women, some of them engaging sexual acts. It appeared none of the women were aware they were being recorded.

The videos were believed to have been taken between April 19 and Sept. 30 of 2020.

The information was forwarded to Boulder detectives, who put together image locations and sent out a release looking for possible victims.

According to the affidavit, Boulder police were able to successfully identify most of the victims. Some of the women did say they saw a man videotaping them, and in several instances police were able to get surveillance footage of a man matching Calhoun's description.

A search of Calhoun's phone also found internet searches for "hottest girls in Boulder," college move-in dates, sorority house addresses, and college and high school locations.

According to the affidavit, Calhoun has a long history of similar offenses, including convictions in Minnesota and Colorado for burglary, trespassing, possession of burglary tools, theft, indecent exposure, interference of privacy, false reporting and failure to register as a sex offender.

Online court records show that in 2011 he was sentenced to 12 years in prison on two Boulder burglary cases. He was released on parole in February 2020.