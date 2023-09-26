Parolee returned to prison in Hillsdale Township criminal sexual conduct case

HILLSDALE — A parolee who pleaded no contest to assault with intent to commit second-degree criminal sexual conduct on July 24 was sentenced to an additional 30-60 months in prison Monday.

Ryan Michael Crandall, 40, was returned to prison Jan. 30 to finish a previous sentence that he had been on parole status for when he committed his new crimes in late 2021 through May 2022.

With the no contest plea, Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Sara Lisznyai read excerpts from a police report prepared by Deputy Jeff Schommer of the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office to establish the factual basis for the plea.

The report indicated Crandall was paroled to his girlfriend’s home in Hillsdale Township in October 2021 and that between that date and May 2022 he entered his girlfriend’s daughter’s bedroom on multiple occasions late at night to touch her inappropriately.

When the girl’s mother was informed of what was going on, she immediately told Crandall to leave and reported it to authorities.

Crandall was originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit second-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded no contest to the second charge.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated like a guilty plea for sentencing. Crandall was allowed to plead no contest due to a lack of memory of what he did from being under the influence.

Crandall’s sentence that was imposed on Monday will run concurrent to his parole case and he was not given credit for any time served since his re-arrest in January.

He was on parole from convictions in Calhoun County for fleeing police and receiving and concealing a motor vehicle, according to Michigan Department of Corrections online records.

