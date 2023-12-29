Parolee's crime spree spans four counties, Clinton County sheriff says

ST. JOHNS — A parolee suspected of retail fraud and auto theft was arrested after an eight-hour odyssey that involved multiple police agencies, and pursuits in Clinton and Mecosta counties, police said.

Over the course of Tuesday, a man was involved in a reported retail fraud incident, a vehicle chase, the theft of vehicles in both Mecosta and Clinton counties, and then a pursuit in Mecosta County, police said.

Investigators were able to solve multiple felony crimes, including three involving a firearm, police said. The suspect has "an extensive criminal history" and had been released on parole in October, they said.

"The felon … was taken into custody less than 8 hours after the original complaint was filed," sheriff's officials said in the release. "This could not have been done without cooperation from all agencies involved. These multiple felony violations would not have been resolved without great investigative work by all agencies connecting this suspect to these felony violations."

The news release indicates the suspect is a male. His name and age have not been released.

Tuesday's events began when deputies were dispatched to the St. Johns Walmart for a retail fraud report and learned the suspect had left in a black Jeep, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

This SUV was being used by a suspect who led police on road chases in at least two counties on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, police said.

A St. Johns officer spotted the vehicle and tried to stop the driver, who sped off "out into the county" and eventually drove into a farm field, officials said. After the Jeep became disabled, the suspect stole a parked vehicle left in the area by two teenage hunters.

Police learned the Jeep abandoned in the farm field had been stolen from a store in Montcalm County. Officers used information gathered in that investigation to identify a Mecosta County address the suspect might have been using.

Michigan State Police from the Mt. Pleasant Post went to that address, found the truck stolen in Clinton County and tried to contact the suspect, who fled but was later taken into custody.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Clinton County sheriff: Suspect arrested after odyssey spanning four counties