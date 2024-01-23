Parowan woman’s death now investigated as murder

PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities in southern Utah are now investigating a 62-year-old woman’s death last month as a possible murder.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed in 5th District Court earlier this month says doctors determined Robin Whittle, of Parowan, suffered “multiple skull fractures” that could not have been caused by an accident or fall.

She was found unresponsive, lying on her bed on Dec. 30.

Parowan woman found unresponsive, pronounced dead

Whittle’s husband reported finding her bleeding from the mouth and nose, the affidavit states. The woman was still breathing that morning and rushed to Cedar City Hospital. A medical helicopter later flew her to Dixie Regional Hospital in St. George, where she died.

The woman’s husband allegedly told police that he and his wife were up late on Dec. 29, working on talks they planned to give in church that coming Sunday. He slept on the couch and awoke to find his wife bleeding on the bed, the affidavit states.

In the warrant, Parowan police sought to search Whittle’s home, located on West Old Highway 91, for “any item/weapon which maybe have been used to inflict the skull fractures on the victim.”

The search warrant also sought financial records, personal writing and “any items which may indicate a motive to commit the crime of aggravated murder,” the affidavit states.

Chief Addison Adams with Parowan police told ABC4 that he couldn’t comment on any details in the investigation, as autopsy results are still pending.

According to an online obituary, Whittle was a teacher, who spent nearly three decades working with hundreds of young children in California and Utah. Most recently, she was a first-grade teacher at Iron Springs Elementary in Cedar City.

“She truly had a teacher’s heart – selfless, loving, and kind,” the obituary states.

