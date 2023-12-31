Parowan woman found unresponsive, pronounced dead

PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Parowan woman has been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive Saturday morning, according to Parowan Police.

On Dec. 30, shortly before 6:50 a.m., authorities responded to a medical call at the 400 West block of Old Highway 91 in Parowan.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive woman with unknown injuries. She was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Parowan Police said that she has since passed away.

An investigation into the nature of the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing.

“Parowan City Police Department offers our sincere condolences and asks that the community respects the family’s privacy at this time,” a release states.

No further information is available at this time.

