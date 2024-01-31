Parrish daycare owner arrested after inappropriately touching 2 teen workers: deputies

The owner of a Parrish day care was arrested on Tuesday after committing lewd and lascivious acts on two teenaged girls who worked there.

Country Clubs Day Care owner Sanjay Das, 58, was arrested by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children detectives after they learned of an allegation of inappropriate touching in the summer of 2023. They spent several months interviewing employees and found that there was an underage victim who experienced similar contact with Das.

There is no evidence that Das committed crimes against any of the children that attended the daycare, detectives said.

Das remains in the Manatee County jail and is waiting for his first court appearance.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Parrish daycare owner arrested for inappropriate touch: deputies