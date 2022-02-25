Parrish man who became one of the most recognized Capitol rioters gets jail time

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carli Teproff
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Reggie Walton
    American judge

Adam Johnson became one of the most recognizable faces of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after a photo of him smiling with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern went viral. On Friday, he was sentenced.

Johnson, from Parrish, in Manatee County, will serve 75 days in prison with credit for time served, Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton ruled Friday.

Adam Johnson, who was facing multiple charges, pleaded guilty on Nov. 22 to one count of entering or remaining in any restricted building after accepting a plea deal. The other charges were dismissed.

The father of five boys will be allowed to turn himself in.

“What do you do to send a message to the American public that yes, it’s fine to protest, but it’s totally reprehensible and must be sanctioned if you do something to undermine the fundamental fabric of this country, which is what happened on Jan. 6th of last year,” Walton said. “That’s the hard challenge I have. ... How can you call yourself a good role model for those five boys when you come up and do something like this?”

Johnson is one of more than 750 people who have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to Jan. 6, when thousands of people stormed the Capitol in hopes of blocking the certification of the presidential election. Of the 750 people arrested, more than 235 people were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Florida leads the nation in the number of arrests.

A Facebook screenshot featured in the F.B.I. arrest warrant for Adam Johnson
A Facebook screenshot featured in the F.B.I. arrest warrant for Adam Johnson

Soon after the attack, a photo of Johnson surfaced on social media. Manatee County residents began identifying Johnson and tips poured in to the FBI.

In January, nearly a year after the attack, Walton chastised Johnson for his involvement and questioned whether Johnson would do something like that again. At the time, Johnson said he took responsibility for his actions. The judge agreed not to keep Johnson in detention until the sentencing.

Johnson’s sentence

On Friday, government prosecutors used several video clips from Jan. 6 that showed Johnson in the Capitol. At one point, Johnson can be heard suggesting to use a statue as a “battering ram,” to break through the doors of the senate chamber.

“I am not trying to shy away from the things I did,” Johnson said, apologizing for his behavior. “I am not trying to shy away from being guilty.”

Walton said he could not just give Johnson probation as his attorney requested because “the fact that you were merely there contributed to what occurred.”

In addition to the 75 days in jail — which will be about 60 with the credit from time he has already served — Johnson will be on probation for a year and have to complete 200 hours of community service. He will also have to pay $500 restitution for his share of the nearly $1.5 million in damage caused at the Capitol, a $5,000 fine.

The work to identify other people involved in the attack continues.

Anyone with any information on the individuals still wanted can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Recommended Stories

  • Man who carried Pelosi's lectern on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison

    A man who was photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) lectern as rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan 6. was sentenced on Friday to serve 75 days in prison.District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton sentenced Adam Johnson on Friday, noting that Johnson made "a mockery" of the events that unfolded that day and that he could not overlook his behavior, NBC News reported. Johnson will be credited for some time he has already served....

  • DOJ Sues to Block UnitedHealthcare From Acquiring Change Healthcare Inc. in Massive Merger

    On Feb. 24, the U.S. Department of Justice sued to stop UnitedHealth Group's $13 billion buyout of Change Healthcare, arguing that such a deal would "reduce competition and innovation to the detriment...

  • Capitol rioter who carried Pelosi’s lectern sentenced to prison

    Man pictured waving and smiling while carrying House speaker’s lectern sentenced to 75 days in prison

  • Massage scams targeting Tarrant County elderly; men tricked into paying $300K in ‘fines’

    “No one from my office will ever contact anyone and tell them to pay fines to bitcoin machines,” Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said.

  • Biden's Supreme Court pick once criticized Trump's efforts to thwart Congress by declaring 'Presidents are not kings'

    "Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings," Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote in 2019.

  • ‘Putin ain’t woke’: Steve Bannon and Erik Prince celebrate Russia for being anti-LGBT

    Right-wing fixation on trans rights meshes well with extreme anti-LGBT bent of Russian government

  • More Republicans have negative view of Biden than of Putin, poll finds

    Findings from Fox News poll point to deep domestic divisions as well as splits over Biden’s handling of Ukraine crisis Trump with Putin in Helsinki in July 2018. Trump has repeatedly praised Putin and criticised Biden. Photograph: Anatoly Maltsev/EPA More Republicans have a negative view of Joe Biden than of Vladimir Putin and more Democrats have a negative view of Donald Trump than of the Russian leader, according to a new poll. The findings point to deep domestic divisions as well as disagreem

  • Russia invades Ukraine in 'grave moment' for Europe

    STORY: Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday (February 24), in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across the borders into the east. Russian troops landed by sea at the port cities of Odessa and Mariupol in the south.Explosions were heard before dawn in the capital Kyiv. Gunfire rattled, sirens blared, and the highway out of the city choked with traffic as residents fled.Black smoke rose over the headquarters of Ukraine's military intelligence.The assault followed weeks of fruitless diplomatic efforts by Western leaders to avert war and realized their worst fears about Russian President Vladimir Putin's ambitions.U.S. President Joe Biden said he would meet the leaders of G7 to map out more severe measures against Russia, holding it responsible for, quote, "the death and destruction this attack will bring."Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Ukrainians to defend the country on the streets, and said arms would be given to anyone prepared to fight. "We are already handing out weapons, and will hand them out to defend our country to everyone who wants and has the capacity to defend our sovereignty. The future of Ukraine depends on every citizen."Putin framed the invasion as an act of defense to protect people, including Russian citizens, subjected to "genocide" in Ukraine - an accusation the West calls absurd propaganda and Ukraine dismisses, saying Putin was looking for an artificial pretext to attack it.Russia has been demanding an end to NATO’s eastward expansion.NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, condemned the invasion as a 'grave moment for the security of Europe.' “This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion. Despite its litany of lies, denials and disinformation, the Kremlin’s intentions are clear for the world to see."Initial reports of casualties were unconfirmed. Ukraine reported at least eight people killed by Russian shelling and three border guards killed in the southern Kherson region.Ukraine's military said it had destroyed four Russian tanks on a road near Kharkiv, killed scores of troops near a town in Luhansk region and downed six Russian warplanes in the east - all of which Russia denied.EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell called these among the 'darkest hours' of Europe since the last world war.

  • OnPolitics: How a Russian invasion into Ukraine may affect gas, security

    While the full impact is hard to predict, a Russian invasion into Ukraine could result in a humanitarian crisis and global effects on energy prices.

  • Capitol rioter photographed with Pelosi's podium on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison

    A Florida man who bragged he "broke the internet" when he was photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's podium during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in prison on Friday.

  • Jan. 6 defendant who directed rioters to Speaker's Lobby sentenced to 75 days in prison

    A judge on Thursday sentenced a man who during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol directed a crowd of other rioters to the Speaker's Lobby, where one person died during the rioting, to 75 days in prison.Jeffrey Register, of Jacksonville, Fla., was also fined $500, according to a Justice Department press release.According to court documents, Register entered the Capitol from the west side and moved through the building as Capitol Police...

  • Exclusive: 'All hell broke loose' - Ukrainian soldiers on front line reveal how Russian invasion started

    Russia activated sleeper cells or commando units to carry out attacks on Ukrainian positions deep behind the front lines in the early hours of the morning, soldiers told The Telegraph.

  • Jan. 6 rioter who led mob to the Speaker's Lobby sentenced

    A rioter who stormed the U.S.

  • Zverev fined $40K, loses prize money, points for outburst

    Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was fined $40,000 by the men's professional tennis tour and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open after hitting the chair umpire’s stand with his racket following a loss in doubles. In addition to those penalties, the ATP announced Thursday it would undertake “a further review of the incident.” Zverev was the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up.

  • Pope Francis breaks diplomatic protocol and visits Russian Embassy

    Pope Francis on Friday visited the Russian Embassy in Rome, in a gesture that broke diplomatic protocol, to convey his concerns over the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Grey's Anatomy recap: Grey Sloan loses another doctor

    But this one isn't dead.

  • Trail of blood from truck door leads detectives to horrid discovery, Georgia police say

    Another trucker noticed the vehicle at the Love’s Travel Stop lot and knew something was wrong, police said.

  • Raid on illegal bar in Midway results in recovery of large amounts of drugs

    Law enforcement conducted a raid on an illegal bar in Midway where they also recovered large amounts of drugs and a stolen firearm.

  • Minneapolis Park Officer Pulls Gun on Black Woman after Seeing Her Gun License

    Body camera footage of a Minneapolis Park Police officer pointing a gun at a woman during a traffic stop has been released, reported ABC 5 Investigates via KSTP. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has not responded yet to the incident or settlement following the incident.

  • Roundup: Simi Valley police bust Home Depot theft ring, more news

    Simi Valley police help uncover a Southern California retail theft ring, Oxnard police arrest minors carrying so-called "ghost guns," plus more news.