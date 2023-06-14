Parrish man was on meth when he ran over 7-year-old walking with dad, FL attorney says

A Parrish man who hit and killed a 7-year-old boy walking with his father on a Palmetto sidewalk was convicted of driving under the influence and sentenced to prison, the State Attorney announced Wednesday.

Aaron Mark Naylor, 36, will serve 24 and a half years in prison, followed by 6 months probation, a mandatory DUI drug treatment program, and a permanently revoked driver’s license.

On March 23, 2022, at around 6:45 p.m., 7-year-old James Linzi was walking on 4th Street West and 8th Avenue West with his father, Alex Linzi.

They were jogging home from the boy’s martial arts class, State Attorney Ed Brodksy said in a news release.

A Ford van speeding south on 8th Avenue West drove onto the sidewalk, barely missing Alex, but hitting and running over the boy.

Witnesses told police that Alex had tried to push his son out of the way.

James was rushed to Tampa General Hospital via air ambulance, but later died from his injuries.

John Freymann with No Limits Jiu Jitsu told FOX 13-TV that James had trained with him since he was 4 years old, along with his dad.

“I never have seen a bond like a father and son like them two. They were inseparable,” Freymann said. Alex also always ran closest to the road to protect James from traffic.

Naylor suffered minor injuries and was arrested by Palmetto police on DWI manslaughter and other drug charges. Police found methamphetamine and alprazolam in his vehicle, the release said.

Naylor physically resisted attempts by police to obtain a blood sample, requiring him to be restrained. His blood later tested positive for “a large amount” of meth.

“We are pleased the judge ruled on the side of justice and sentenced the defendant to the maximum sentence possible in this case,” Garrett Franzen, lead prosecutor on the case, said in a press release Wednesday.

“While nothing will ever bring back the life of their son, who already at 7 years old showed great promise and a bright future, we hope that this at least brings some sense of closure and peace.“

James Linzi, 7-years-old