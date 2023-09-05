'Parrot Heads' gather at Lafyette's Music Room in Memphis to honor Jimmy Buffett

Dressed in their finest Hawaiian shirts and flip flops, members of the Memphis Parrot Head Club descended on Lafayette's Music Room Monday night to celebrate the life, legacy and music of the beloved musician Jimmy Buffett.

Buffett, the famed musician and media mogul, died Sept. 1, "peacefully ... surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," a statement from his website reads. His 50-year music career brought fans, commonly called "Parrot Heads," around the world to see his performances. Many devoted fans say he inspired them to live lives of peaceful relaxation with some, like Steve Hopper, being inspired to become artists.

In high school, on his only night off from work, Hopper was walking out the door and his mother was watching something on television. Reaching for the door, Hopper said he heard a man on the television say "We thought if we were going to be blown away, we might as well get blown away,” and he was hooked.

"I stopped right then and turned around to see what she was watching on TV, and I sat down and watched it," Hopper said. "It was the first time I had ever seen Austin City Limits and Jimmy Buffett."

Hopper has played around the nation for Parrot Head Clubs, bringing with his own guitar and steel drum. The set played at Layfette's was already planned, but the setlist was reimagined to honor the late singer.

Drinks and stories of Buffett's concerts and music were shared around tables. While the mood was somber, bursts of laughter were heard and at one point, a conga line paraded through the restaurant. Karen Scott, Memphis Parrot Head Club president said that Buffett's legacy inspired listeners to slow down and take life in, and while Buffett's passing is sad, sharing a drink with friends is what the musician would have wanted.

"We are lucky (Hopper) had an event already planned for tonight at Lafyette's," Scott said. " It seemed like a good time to go in and listen to some Buffett tunes...and to also have a team drink in honor of Jimmy Buffett."

A love for Buffett's music turned into a livelihood

Hopper grew up in Pickwick, Tennessee and worked at the Safe Harbor Aqua Yacht marina on the Tennessee River. Learning how to play guitar off of a "Songs of Jimmy Buffett" songbook, Hopper had written a few songs but used Buffett's songs to fill out his gigs in the bars around Pickwick. Hopper found out that Buffett's songs were what the guests wanted to hear, anyway.

"I went from playing occasionally to several nights a week," Hopper said. "Pretty soon, I was making as much money at my night job as I was my day job."

Hopper started doing his day job as his second job, and playing music became his "number one job." Playing around Pickwick for several years turned into traveling to Memphis to see someone play the steel drum in person ― a staple in Buffett's songs. Hopper went to Bahama Breeze to see the steel drum be played, which got him his first gig at the restaurant. He has now been playing there for 20 years.

In addition to playing at Bahama Breeze, Hopper has played around the states with both Buffett's songs and his own. Hopper has put out two albums and is working on his third currently. His inspiration comes from the coastal beaches, but also from living in Tennessee and Arkansas. His first album titled "Tropics of Tennessee" was released in 2017 and features songs like "Letting Go of the Stern Line" and "Misfit Town," all with nods to the Trop Rock style Buffett pioneered.

Love for Buffett's music formed community of charity, welcomeness

Peter Mayer, the lead guitarist for Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefers was driving through Memphis in October 2021, and no venue was open to host his music. Scott said the concert was instead held in her backyard. Backyard concerts and the occasional meeting for drinks and food are common for the Memphis Parrot Head Club, but giving back to the community is also important.

Memphis Parrot Head Club is the only club in the area that is recognized by the national organization Parrot Heads in Paradise. Because of that, the club has responsibilities they have to uphold to continue to hold that recognition and be able to use the name.

"We are not only huge Jimmy Buffett fans, we are also a charity organization," Scott said.

Whether it be the Walk for Alzheimer's to dinners at the Ronald McDonald House ― serving of course "cheeseburgers in paradise," Scott said ― giving back to the community was something Buffett preached. Buffett founded an array of charitable organizations throughout his lifetime, from Save the Manatee Club to his apparel company Last Mango Boatworks, which donates the profits of each sale to charity.

Angie Solomito, a Parrot Head since 1974, when she discovered Buffett's music on vacation with a friend, said while the music brings joy and happiness, it has also brought a community of welcomeness. Solomito has been to over 30 of Buffett's concerts, and at each one, she has taken with it memories of friends from near and far.

"You can go to a Buffett concert and maybe you don't know anyone else except the person that you are with," Solomito said. "And yet, you have got thousands of friends...you never met a stranger, that was Buffett. "

With Buffett's death, some wonder what happens next

National President of Parrot Heads in Paradise, Billy Brehm, released a statement as many wondered: "What will the Parrot Heads do now?"

"Today marks a sad day in history that we knew would someday come," Brehm wrote. "Jimmy Buffett started a culture of escapism with a simple song, 'Margaritaville.' From his music to his lifestyle to his giving back to charity, he made us want to enjoy every day."

Scott said that the friendships that have been formed around Buffett's music are something she will carry with her for years to come.

"I've made friends throughout the country, when I see them at these different events you know we are lifetime family members," Scott said. "We know what's going on in our people's lives and that's one of the best things about it."

Solomito said she has found comfort in her favorite song by the artist. One lyric came to mind when Solomito spoke of the death of Buffett.

"Yesterdays are over my shoulder, so I can't look back for too long. There's too much to see waiting for me in front of me, and I know that I can't go wrong," Solomito said.

The lyric from Buffett's song "Changes in Latitude, Changes in Attitude" has been a "mantra" for Solomito. Solomito said that appreciating the past and life of Buffett is important but looking forward for brighter days ahead is what the musician would want.

