Parsippany road rage: Police say driver assaulted 76-year-old crossing guard, motorcyclist

A Boonton Township man is facing an aggravated assault charge after an alleged road rage incident on Thursday in Parsippany, during which he reportedly attacked a motorcyclist and a 76-year-old crossing guard who had stopped traffic for students crossing Route 202.

The incident allegedly occurred around 3:10 p.m. near the intersection of Littleton Road and Brooklawn Drive in Parsippany. Police responding to the scene for a report of a motor vehicle crash were advised that a motorcyclist stopped to allow children to cross the street when the suspect, John R. Connelly, 36, stopped behind the motorcycle and left his pickup truck.

"At this time, it was reported that he began to physically assault the motorcycle driver," Parsippany Sgt. Brian Conover said in a statement. "According to reports, the 76-year-old crossing guard attempted to intervene and was allegedly shoved to the ground by the defendant."

The heavily trafficked Littleton Road portion of Route 202 frequently backs up during school arrival and dismissal times, with several guarded school crossings for Brooklawn Middle School and Parsippany Hills High School students.

Morris news: Five-alarm blaze off West Blackwell St. in Dover brings regional response midday Saturday

Connelly continued to assault the motorcycle driver until other motorists intervened and then fled the scene in his truck, according to Conover. A short time later, the Morris Plains Police Department located and stopped Connelly and placed him under arrest, authorities said.

Connelly was charged on a summons complaint with aggravated assault and simple assault, and was released on his own recognizance. Efforts to reach him by phone on Monday were unsuccessful.

The police report did not include whether the victims were injured or treated by medical personnel.

Anyone who may have information related to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Parsippany police at 973-263-4300.

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Parsippany road rage: Morris man charged in assault on crossing guard