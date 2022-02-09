Parsippany Schools Aim To Drop Mask Mandate, But Questions Remain

PARSIPPANY, NJ — The Parsippany-Troy Hills School District will aim to drop masking requirements once New Jersey ends its mandate for K-12 schools March 7. But school officials are awaiting further information before making a final decision.

The New Jersey Department of Health promised additional guidance to K-12 schools on the end of the state's mask mandate for their facilities.

"This will be critical, for current protocol allows students to return from quarantine to in-person attendance as long as they correctly and consistently wear a mask for the remainder of their 10-day quarantine," Superintendent Dr. Barbara Sargent wrote Wednesday to the school community. "We also need to understand how contact tracing will be handled, if at all."

The district will consult with its local health department and await state guidance. Officials appreciate the school community's patience as they do this, Sargent wrote.

Additionally, Parsippany schools will open athletic events to all spectators. Masks will remain required.

Walmart in Boonton will also host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4-8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Parsippany Hills High School, Sergeant announced.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Monday that he will drop New Jersey's school mask mandate, effective March 7. But the state will allow individual school districts and childcare centers to maintain masking requirements after that date.

People who choose to wear masks may continue to do so. Murphy will extend New Jersey's public health state of emergency for one more month to allow schools to make the adjustment. Read more: Schools Can Extend Mask Mandate, But NJ Requirement Ends In March

This article originally appeared on the Parsippany Patch