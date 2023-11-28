Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department investigating 28 car break-ins at local hotels

During the early hours of Thanksgiving morning, 28 attempted or completed vehicle burglaries took place in three hotel parking lots in the Parsippany area, according to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

Out of the 28 incidents, 20 of them took place at the Sheraton Hotel on Smith Road. Four of them took place at the Hyatt House on Smith Road. The remaining four took place at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites on Route 46.

The suspects smashed a window in order to gain entry to the vehicles.

Morris County NJ Thanksgiving Day fire destroys 112-year-old home in Mountain Lakes

The suspects are currently unknown, and the incidents are under investigation by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department's Detective Bureau. Parsippany-Troy Hills Police are requesting that anybody with information contact the department by phone at 973-263-4300 or by email at socialmedia@parpolice.com.

The police department has since increased patrols in the area hotel and motel parking lots.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police said, "We urge the public to always remove valuables whenever they park their vehicle. If you cannot remove the valuables, they should be hidden out of sight so they cannot be seen from outside of the vehicle."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Parsippany NJ hotel car break-ins still under investigation