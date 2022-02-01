Parson eaten by his pet monster: Missouri health director out for being pro-vaccine

You know how opponents of public health, and also, apparently, of good sense and long lives, always pretend that it’s just mandates they oppose, rather than lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines themselves?

Then how is it that Missouri Republicans have blocked the state Senate confirmation of our new state health director? He’s out because, though he does not even support mandates, he does want folks to protect themselves against the pandemic.

Donald Kauerauf, the former Illinois public health official who’s been our acting health director since September, won’t be confirmed now. As The Star’s news story put it, he’s lost his job “over the perception that he was pressing too hard for vaccination.”

Can’t have that.

Parson could and should resubmit his nomination next week, but isn’t doing that. Because he won’t stand up against the misinformation that’s killing Missourians, that’s why.

Instead, he buckled to a couple of extremists egged on by the 100 or so chowder heads who showed up waving signs this week. “PARSONS HAS GONE COMMIE,” one of them said, while another compared public health measures to slavery.

Kauerauf was also thought to be suspect, no joke, because he worked for many years in Illinois, a blue state. His priorities were improving Missouri’s dismal health outcomes and access to primary care. This display of cowardice from Republicans including the governor will delay those goals.

And what public health official who believes in public health would even want the job now?

Parson’s tweeted Monday defense of his nominee was almost as goofy as the criticism: He lauded Kauerauf as someone with “a disciplined moral compass that is guided by our Missouri principles: Christian values, family values, and love for this nation.”

Which is all fine, but beside the point. And aren’t Jewish and Muslim and other values, religious and secular, “Missouri principles,” too? Think you just named a state religion, Governor, and James Madison would like a word.

Story continues

Far-right state Sen. Mike Moon, who is running for Congress, has been Kauerauf’s chief critic, objecting with particular heat to the acting director’s comment that he’d like to see all Missourians vaccinated.

Moon also said that Kauerauf, who self-identifies as pro-life, isn’t pro-life enough.

But putting a distinguished public servant out on the street for trying to save lives is?

After Kauerauf’s immediate resignation, Parson put out a statement lamenting “that we now have to disrupt state operations and the leadership at an entire department because the Missouri Senate chose to indulge a few men’s egos. The events that have transpired over the past few days surrounding Don’s Senate confirmation hearing are nothing short of disgraceful, unquestionably wrong, and an embarrassment to this state and the people we serve.”

Absolutely true, Governor. Which is why you should have stood up to these lies about COVID a couple of years ago. Instead, you indulged them, and this is the result.