Parsons man arrested after bomb detonates near Labette County Judicial Center

Aug. 16—PARSONS, Kan. — A Parsons man was arrested by the Labette County Sheriff's Office on Monday after he allegedly detonated a homemade pipe bomb in a trash bin near the Labette County Judicial Center.

Labette County Sheriff Darren R. Eichinger said the suspect, whose name was not immediately being released, was taken into custody at 11:53 a.m. Monday. He said the suspect is a Parsons resident who likely will be charged with criminal possession of an explosive, which is a felony.

"We are waiting to see if the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is going to take it federally or not," Eichinger said. "A lot will also depend on the suspect's criminal history. We don't have a motive at this time."

Eichinger said the bomb was set off at about 4:55 a.m. Monday in a trash bin behind the Labette County Judicial Center, located at 201 S. Central Ave. in Parsons. Court service deputies watched security footage of the incident to help identify the suspect, the sheriff said. No injuries were reported, and the area has been deemed safe, according to the sheriff.

"It was a homemade bomb," Eichinger said. "From the back of the judicial center, it went through a window at the radio station, which was about a block and a half away. We got the end cap from that. As they did a canvass and search around the judicial center, we were able to recover the other end cap and the pipe that it was in."

The sheriff's department received assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Parsons Police Department.