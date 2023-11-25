Part of 18th St. closed due to Small Business Saturday Pop Up Market

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Police Department Special Event Unit has announced that a portion of 18th Street will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to the ViBe District Small Business Pop Up Market.

Courtesy of the City of Virginia Beach

Drivers should plan their routes accordingly.

