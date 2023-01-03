Part of 26th Street West in Bradenton will close to drivers Wednesday, police say

A portion of 26th Street West in Bradenton will briefly close Wednesday while police officers complete a traffic investigation, Bradenton Police Department said Tuesday afternoon.

The closure is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It includes both directions of traffic on 26th Street between 13th Avenue West and 16th Avenue West.

A detour will redirect traffic around the area, the police department said in a social media post.